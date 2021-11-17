Sooke Santa returning for outdoor events

He’ll be outside the AW every weekend in December

Sooke’s resident Santa will be returning this year. He will be outside the A&W in front of the Evergreen Centre every weekend in December from 1 to 3 p.m., leading up to Chrismas. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke’s resident Santa will be returning this year. He will be outside the A&W in front of the Evergreen Centre every weekend in December from 1 to 3 p.m., leading up to Chrismas. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke’s Richard Steele will be returning as Santa Claus with an outdoor event, similar to the one run last year.

Before last year, Steele worked commercially as a Santa but decided to hold this community event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The only reason I did this last year was that I thought, ‘You know what? There’s no Santa anywhere,’” he said. “So I just decided that we’re going to do an outside event because outside events were safe or safer at least.”

The event will follow COVID-19 guidelines, including being socially distanced, but kids will be allowed to remove face masks for the pictures.

Donations are encouraged, with a portion of the funds going to the local sea cadet corps.

Steele will be outside the A&W off Sooke Road, in the Evergreen Centre parking lot, every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. in December, leading up to Christmas.

“Come on out, Santa will be there, rain or shine,” he said.

ALSO READ: Traditional Sooke Santa Parade to return, for now, with COVID precautions

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasSookeWest Shore

Previous story
PHOTOS: Greater Victoria couple converting BC Ferries lifeboat into luxury liveaboard

Just Posted

Heavy November rains have made living outdoors an even bigger challenge for those experiencing homelessness. Victoria’s Our Place Society helped dozens of people dry out and get warm after Monday’s storm. (Photo courtesy Grant McKenzie/Our Place Society)
Rain, pandemic staffing, mental health issues compound issues for Victoria’s homeless

Crews across the Saanich Peninsula are continuing to assess the damage caused by flooding, including the section of Chalet Road that was washed out by Chalet Creek in North Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Crews dealing with flooding aftermath across Saanich Peninsula

Museum director, Wendy Smylitopoulos, ensures that the exhibit in Saanich runs smoothly. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich museum aims to preserve Greek culture through detailed education

Crews are working to repair erosion damage caused by Monday’s storm. (District of Saanich)
Section of West Saanich Road will remain closed until Nov. 22