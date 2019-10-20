Sooke School District names new Royal Bay Secondary principal

New Royal Bay Secondary principal Mike Huck, left, with former principal Wendy Beadall in 2014. (Kyle Wells/News Staff)

Royal Bay Secondary students have a new leader.

Sooke School District (SD62) has announced that Mike Huck will be the new principal, effective Nov. 4.

“Mike’s leadership skills and connection to the Royal Bay community will serve him well,” says Stephanie Sherlock, media communications for the school.

This isn’t a drastic change for Huck. Most recently, he held the vice-principal position at the school. This promotion comes as a result of Windy Beadall, former 2018-2019 principal, being promoted to Lead Educator for Capital Planning & Projects for SD62 in August.

With a definitive growth in the region, such as the new school builds in West Langford, the future expansion at Royal Bay, and a secondary school on McCallum road in 2022, the new position for Beadall has given way for Huck to lead.

“We wish Mr. Huck all the best in his new role as principal and look forward to his on-going leadership in our community and at Royal Bay.”

