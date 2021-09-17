John Muir Elementary School students Kallen Poirier, left, Sage Poirier and Max Yaciw enjoy reading time in the library. This fall, the school joins with Indigo Love of Reading Foundation to raise money for the library. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke school joins ‘Love of Reading’ fundraiser

Thanks to a fundraising campaign from a national bookstore chain, a Sooke school hopes to see its library shelves brimming with books.

This fall, John Muir Elementary School will participate in Indigo Love of Reading Foundation’s Adopt a School program.

The initiative runs until Oct. 3 and sees the local Chapters store connecting with schools and raising money for books on their behalf. Donations are also accepted online at https://indigoloveofreadingfoundation.givecloud.co/fundraisers.

The foundation hopes to raise $2,260 for John Muir.

“One-hundred per cent of the funds raised through kiosk donations or the online fundraising pages for each school will be donated to participating high-needs schools,” said the foundation in a press release.

John Muir principal Cory Meausette said the school has a sound library, but extra resources will improve it.

“It’s a nice way to get a shot of money into the library where we can buy some books,” he said, adding the need for books on cultural diversity is always in demand.

For more on the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation, go to www.indigoloveofreading.org.

