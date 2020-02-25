Scott Stinson, superintendent for the Sooke School District, says school safety is a priority. (Photo courtesy of the Sooke School District)

Sooke school superintendent says student safety a paramount concern

“We always want to make sure our students and staff feel safe,” Scott Stinson said regarding the importance of Pink Shirt Day and the district’s approach to bullying.

Taking action by identifying whatever barriers that may exist as a result of human interaction is key, stressed Stinson, superintendent for the Sooke School District. “We’re trying to be as proactive as possible.”

All schools have a code of conduct that addresses how students and staff should behave, he said.

“A big part of that is setting out clear expectations. We do a lot of work with students on how to deal with others that may be creating challenges for them.”

ALSO READ: Inaugural gala celebrates Pink Shirt Day 2019 in Victoria

Efforts at the elementary school level deal with building up the students’ ability to speak up for themselves and how to be a good neighbour.

“It’s more of a face-to-face approach,” he added.

The focus at middle and secondary schools takes a more in-depth approach to building positive relations, with an emphasis on online behaviour, Stinson explained.

“We’re trying to build an understanding for students of their digital profile, what’s posted online and how they react.

“Pink Shirt Day is a good reminder of thosethings we work on every day.

“It’s a great reminder of the responsibility we all share in cultivating good behaviour.

“The nature of problems that arise has changed with the advent of social media and the way we build support has changed,” he noted.

“I think it’s evolving as social media has. Ongoing efforts in schools go beyond just the curriculum to building strong and positive contributors to the community.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nearly 1,000 Saanich households located within tsunami-planning zone

Just Posted

Victoria to see extra ships after cruise company cancels Asia tour in wake of COVID-19

Coronovirus fears cause Celebrity Cruises to head west early

UPDATED: Indigenous youth occupy B.C. Legislature steps amidst court injunction

Police negotiating with people gathered in support of some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Sooke school superintendent says student safety a paramount concern

“We always want to make sure our students and staff feel safe,”… Continue reading

Roll of EI recipients in Greater Victoria stagnates

Statistics Canada says 2,140 people received EI benefits in December 2019, just as in November

‘Not the monster everyone thinks’: Sister of human-trafficking suspect speaks out

Trish Kelly’s brother was one of four Vancouver Island residents arrested last month in Saskatchewan

VIDEO: Victoria to host Former First Lady Michelle Obama, leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 24

Latest Jurassic World movie lands in Vancouver Island park for filming

One-day film shoot flew under most radars

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Most Read