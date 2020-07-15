Sooke Secret Garden Tour goes virtual

Tour through multiple local gardens from the comfort of your own home

Wendy Sahlstrom and her garden, which was featured in a past Secret Garden Tour. This year, the Sooke Secret Garden Tour has gone virtual due to circumstances of COVID-19. (File photo - Sooke News Mirror)

Though it may not be the usual tour, Sooke Secret Gardens is offering the next best thing.

In association with the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra, Sooke Secret Garden Tour organizers have come up with a way for people to stop and take in the flowers from the comfort of their own homes – by creating a virtual tour.

The virtual garden tour is a video comprised of many different gardens for people to enjoy while listening to music from the orchestra.

The annual in-person tour was cancelled this year, along with summer concerts by the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus Society, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the Secret Garden Tour welcomes visitors from all over the Island and features many local gardens, live music, and artists.

The event is a significant fundraiser for the orchestra.

“Sooke’s temperate, West Coast climate allows for a wide variety of gardening, and there are countless impressive gardens throughout the village and surrounding area representing a wide range of styles,” stated the Secret Garden Tour website.

“So for the benefit of those missing this year’s garden tour and concerts, we are excited to present a virtual tour of our 2019 garden tour. We hope you enjoy the highlights and garden features created by the gardeners.”

Admission to the virtual garden tour is free, but organizers encourage people to become a member or make a donation. All of the proceeds go towards supporting the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus Society.

For more information, please visit www.sookesecretgardens.com.

