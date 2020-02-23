Sooke shoe designer customizing Nike shoes to benefit children with special needs

Zac Vine has designed shoes for Drake and The Weeknd

Quinn Born displays the Air Jordan 1 basketball shoes he chose to be designed by Sooke sneaker designer Zac Vine. (Contributed)

A Maple Ridge boy with autism is helping a Sooke artist known for his custom sneaker designs for celebrities like Drake and The Weeknd, design pair of Nike shoes to benefit Zajac Ranch.

Quinn Born, 14, was one of three young adults chosen to participate in the fundraiser who have experienced summertime camps at Zajac Ranch in Mission.

All three participants converged at the Nike store on Robson Street, downtown Vancouver, where they met Zac Vine, a science teacher at Journey Middle School in Sooke, and one of the best custom shoe designers in Canada.

They were each interviewed on video about their time at Zajac Ranch.

Vine will be using their answers to design three pairs of Nike sneakers, one for each participant, that will be auctioned off in support of the ranch.

Quinn chose a white pair of Air Jordan 1 basketball shoes, after examining many of the shoes in the store, judging them on affordability.

“He was so funny,” said his mother Catherine.

“I picked the white ones because I wanted them to have a unique design,” said Quinn.

READ MORE: Born to speak

Quinn said he told Vine all about his favourite places to go at camp including the cafeteria, the archery area and the campfire.

Archery, though, is Quinn’s favourite thing to do at camp because he loves firing arrows.

It will take Vine around 40 hours to design each pair of shoes.

Vine, who is originally from Toronto, graduated from university with an education and physics degree. But he was always doodling in class.

He got a job working as an educator for Inner City Youth and started an after school program restoring children’s sneakers. He started doodling on them and the children would tell him he should post his work online.

He did, and started getting lots of attention through Instagram. So, he started his own business in 2013 called Yeevy that caught the attention of Nike who flew him out to their headquarters to see the work he was doing.

Since then he has designed shoes for celebrities and professional athletes like Drake, The Weeknd, Logic, Cory Taylor, Def Leopard and Aroldis Chapman.

His past designs have often sold in the $3,000 range.

“My background includes working with inner city children in Toronto, and I came to understand that children with challenges have the same dreams and talents as anyone of us,” said Vine.

“I learned the crucial importance of helping these children to become anything they want to be, and that’s what Zajac Ranch does. I’m proud to know that these three creations will help raise the funds need to help that work continue,” added the artist.

The shoes will be offered for auction online by the Zajac Foundation in the lead up to Zajac Nights, the foundation’s annual fundraising gala.

Winning bids will be announced at the gala.

READ MORE: These running shoes are works of art

Zajac Ranch camps allow children with chronic, life-threatening or debilitating conditions the opportunity to explore the outdoors – while developing greater social and environmental awareness, increased self-confidence and positive growth in attitudes towards physical activity.

Mel Zajac along with his wife Irene, started the Mel Jr. and Marty Zajac Foundation in 1987, as a living legacy in memory of their two sons, who lost their lives within eight months of each other in separate sporting accidents.

The Foundation’s mandate is to support children, seniors and those with special needs through innovative community projects focused on developing life-long skills and independence and improving the quality of life for individuals across the province. It’s initiatives include the Zajac Norgate House and Zajac Ranch for Children, on the shores of Stave Lake in Mission.

Zajac believes every child should get the chance to go to camp.

“We hosted 500 children and young adults last summer, and we want to keep the momentum going,” said the founder who is now in his 90’s.

“Zac’s generous offer to create these sneakers for auction will help create more awareness about what we do at Zajac Ranch, as well as help raise the funds we need to keep it going strong,” he added.

Quinn loved the experience of going to Vancouver, calling the buildings tall and crazy, even exclaiming, “one had grass on it”, about the Vancouver Convention Centre.

He also loved meeting new friends.

The shoes are expected to be unveiled mid-March, and Quinn can’t wait.

“I am going to be very excited to see what these shoes will turn out in the future. It’s going to be so cool to see them,” he said.

(With files from Dawn Gibson – VICTORIA NEWS)

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.