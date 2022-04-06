Sooke students give food bank a boost

Spring Out of Hunger runs until April 13

Edward Milne Community School raised more than $11,000 in 2021 for 10,000 Tonight, the annual event that usually collects non-perishables for the Sooke Food Bank. The school has a spring campaign for 2022: Spring Out of Hunger. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Students at Edward Milne Community School aim to triple the bang for the buck in their efforts to assist the Sooke Food Bank.

Organizers of the annual Spring Out of Hunger event have set a lofty goal and are feeling optimistic about hitting that target, said Chloe Clarkson, one of the main organizers for the event.

“Just like EMCS’s 10,000 Tonight campaign, Sophia and I and the leadership team are optimistic about reaching our goal of $10,000 donated to the food bank,” Clarkston said.

Organizers Clarkston and Sofia Baca and the EMCS leadership team members decided that they would accept cash donations only this year instead of food donations due to the uncertainty over COVID restrictions.

“This has proved to be successful because the food bank can get $3 worth of the amount of food per dollar donated,” Clarkston said.

Although Spring Out of Hunger traditionally gets less attention than 10,000 Tonight, which runs during the Christmas season, Clarkston and Baca are determined to break that pattern.

“In the past, it’s been noted that community members are more willing to donate during Christmas time, but the food bank needs the most amount of help during other times of the year, including spring,” Clarkston said.

There are multiple ways for people to donate between now and April 13. You can donate by making bids for items donated by businesses through an online auction on the Spring Out of Hunger Facebook page, where you can also find a link to the website for online donations.

A detailed schedule shows when students will be at Western Foods and Village Foods collecting cash donations. Donation tins have been placed at participating local businesses in Sooke as well.

“We are also hosting a competition between classes at our school to see who can raise the most money for the event, with exciting prizes for the winners,” Clarkston added.

