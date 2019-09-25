For the sixth straight year, Sooke was awarded 5 Blooms – the highest recognition – in the provincial Communities in Bloom competition. (Pixabay)

Sooke takes top spot at Communities in Bloom provincial competition

For the sixth straight year, Sooke awarded 5 Blooms – the highest recognition

The District of Sooke blossomed again in the provincial Communities in Bloom competition.

For the sixth straight year, Sooke was awarded 5 Blooms – the highest recognition.

Special mention was made of the Knox Vision Society’s Affordable Housing Complex, recently completed near Church Road and Wadams Way.

Sooke’s participation in Communities in Bloom was previously spearheaded by former councillor Brenda Parkinson, who died June 28.

“Brenda had a unique ability to bring out the beauty in the world around her,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

“Her passion for Communities in Bloom was really about her passion for this community. Our participation in the program this year was done in her honour, and we are pleased with the news that we have been awarded 5 Blooms.”

Communities in Bloom ratings are based on six criteria: tidiness, environmental action, heritage conservation, urban forestry, landscape, and floral displays.

Communities of all sizes and from every region of the province participate in the B.C. Communities in Bloom program, and each year only a handful are invited to compete nationally.

The rating of “5 blooms” is the prerequisite to entering the national version of the contest.

This is the ninth year Sooke has competed in the Communities in Bloom competition.


