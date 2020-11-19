Sooke to move forward with Santa Run, decked out with lights and music

Event to take place on Dec. 12 around dusk, online donations accepted

Just because the Sooke Santa Parade is cancelled doesn’t mean the holiday spirit is gone.

The Sooke Santa Run will again make its way through the district in December.

On Dec. 12, around dusk, four fire trucks decorated with Christmas lights and playing holiday music will swing by several neighbourhoods to spread holiday cheer.

In place of collecting non-perishable items as in previous years, organizers ask the public to donate the money they would’ve spent on soup, crackers or pasta noodles into online donations.

The campaign is led by local firefighters who volunteer their time for both the Santa Run and the Fill-A-Truck campaign, which began on Nov. 18.

The Santa Run is subject to cancellation if the provincial public health orders change in the coming weeks.

The Fill-A-Truck campaign aims to raise $15,000 to support 400 local families in partnership with the Sooke Christmas Bureau, the District of Sooke, Western Foods and Village Foods. Organizers say if everyone living in Sooke donated one dollar, they would nearly reach their goal.

“The pandemic has greatly impacted people financially and emotionally,” said Mayor Maja Tait. “As a community, we need to support one another, and between this campaign and the Santa Run, I hope we can do so.”

Additionally, the Sooke Christmas Bureau asks families and individuals who need an extra hand during the holiday season to apply for a Christmas hamper by Dec. 1. Over its 27 years in the community, the campaign has supported more than 6,000 families. Those in need can call the Sooke Food Bank at 250-642-7666.

Those who are interested in donating can go online at ca.gofundme.com/f/sooke-fire-fighters-for-the-sooke-christmas-bureau.

