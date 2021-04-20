Summer camps held by SEAPARC in Sooke and by West Shore Parks and Recreation are gearing up for a playful season. (SEAPARC photo)

Sooke, West Shore summer camps prepping to welcome youngsters

Registration opening for both day and week-long camps

Summer camps in Sooke and on the West Shore are gearing up for a playful season.

Registration for SEAPARC Wild Trekker Camps, offered to youth ages 10 to 13, opened on April 15, and Adventure Camps, offered to children ages six to 10, opens April 21.

Wild Trekker Camps will include a week of hiking around Sooke by foot, practising leadership skills, swimming, making crafts, playing games, spending time in the forest and socializing, the SEAPARC Facebook page states.

Locations of the Wild Trekker Camps are still to be determined, and cost $160 per week.

Adventure Camps will take place at SEAPARC and are offered Monday to Friday through July and August. A wide range of activities are planned for each day, some of which include magic shows, swimming, crafting, an animal track hunt, forest games, Sooke river explorations, map making, painting rocks, making your own ice cream flavour, obstacle courses and more.

For more information on SEAPARC’s summer activity guide or to register, visit www.seaparc.ca or call 250-642-8000.

West Shore Parks and Recreation is offering weekly themed summer camps through July and August.

This year’s themes include Under the Sea, Wild West Shore, Superheros, Colour Craze, Olympic Week, Summer Safari, A Trip into Space, Around the World, and Whacky Water Week.

Once your child is registered for a camp, schedules are sent out a week prior to the camp start date.

There are also camps offered for preschool age groups, including the Growing Young Farmer camp, which is offered to kids aged four to six, and takes place at Lohbrunner Farm. Kids will learn about where food originates, and be introduced to fruits, veggies and seeds.

Other preschool camps include the Art Explorers Camp, Multi-sport Half Day Camp, Dance Sampler Camp and the Summer Kinderprep.

For more information on camps offered by West Shore Parks and Rec, please visit www.westshorerecreation.ca.

