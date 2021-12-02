Sooke Winter Market will be held at the Sooke Region Museum grounds, located at 2070 Phillips Rd, on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days. (File - Black Press Media)

Sooke Winter Market will be held at the Sooke Region Museum grounds, located at 2070 Phillips Rd, on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days. (File - Black Press Media)

Sooke Winter Market hosts blended event this year

The market is happening on Dec. 4 and 11 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Sooke Region Museum is hosting a Sooke Winter Market, with a twist on an old favourite community gathering.

The market will feature more than 25 vendors, live music, a raffle and 50/50 draw and free tours of the Lighthouse and Moss Cottage, something that will be a highlight for residents who remember Moss Cottage Christmas.

“I think it’s more than just a market,” said Wendy Johnson, manager of public programs at the museum. “It’s a community gathering. So it’ll be festive and a great way for everyone to come together and support local.”

The market will be outdoors, and people must register for time slots for tours.

“Rain or shine or snow, it’s a true west coast market with having to factor in the weather,” said Johnson.

