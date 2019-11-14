Wildlife advocate Gary Schroyen captured this picture of a one-year-old cougar in the Sooke Hill using a homemade trip camera. Schroyen presents Animal Signs: The Essence of Animal Communication on Nov. 30. (Gary Schroyen)

Sooke workshop shows you how to discover animal signs in the forest

Animal Signs: The Essence of Animal Communication is on Nov. 30

A November talk will teach participants how to read animal signs in the forest, with an emphasis on the Columbia black-tailed deer, Roosevelt elk, American black bear, cougar, and the Vancouver Island wolf.

Animal Signs: The Essence of Animal Communication is on Nov. 30 at Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre, 2895 Sooke River Rd., presented by wildlife advocate Gary Schroyen.

“Once you learn these signs, your hikes will never be quite the same,” Schroyen said.

ALSO READ: Life on the wildside

Schroyen describes himself as a naturalist, educator, citizen scientist, tracker and a vocal advocate of protecting wildlife and their native habitat.

He’s a local pioneer in the unique way in which he photographs wildlife with his

homemade game cameras. His greatest legacy was seeing the protection of a critical wildlife

corridor within the Sooke Hills, he said.

Animal Signs: The Essence of Animal Communication begins at 6:45 p.m., with a question and answer session at 8 p.m. Admission is by donation.

The talk is co-hosted by Co-Existing with Carnivores Alliance and Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.


