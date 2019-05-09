The staff and owners of the Wild Mountain are thrilled at winning VanMag’s 2019 Gold Restaurant Award. From left to right: Chef-Owner Oliver Kienast, Dining Room Manager Karina Heins-Kaemmer, Sous Chef Scott Wallace Wood, and Sommelier-Owner Brooke Fader.

Sooke’s Wild Mountain restaurant is a gold medal treasure

Restaurant beats out others in Victoria in eatery competition

Brooke Fader and Oliver Kienast have no interest in food fads or chasing the latest trend in restaurants.

Instead, the proprietors of Sooke’s Wild Mountain restaurant were recently awarded VanMAG’s Gold medal for restaurants in Greater Victoria by following a very different philosophy.

RELATED: GRAND OPENING

“We’re proud members of the Slow Food movement. It’s an approach that emphasizes sourcing food directly from local producers and working to maintain local food cultures and traditions,” Fader said.

She said because the restaurant sources its ingredients from seasonal local growers and producers, its menu is constantly changing.

“That’s the fun of it,” Fader said. “It’s a return to a more natural way of eating that appreciates what is being produced at any given time.”

That use of local products is augmented by an approach that ensures that every part of the plants and animals are used, sometimes through strategies like pickling and other times by relegating some portions to what Fader describes as “truly amazing staff meals.”

RELATED: VICTORIA WINS MORE AWARDS

“I’ll give you an example of not wasting anything,” Fader said. “We make our own hot sauces, but when you’re done you have this pulp left over. We dry that and make our own chili powder.”

Wild Mountain (a name that honours Kienast’s family honey farm in the Okanagan) sources its food from about 80 local farms and producers.

“At one we might get only duck eggs. At another, we’ve found the sweetest strawberries. We take the best from the region and then Oliver and Scott (sous chef Scott Wood) think on the fly to put together a fantastic menu for the night,” Fader said.

Receiving the Gold Award came as a surprise, but Fader credited the local producers and the people of Sooke for making their restaurant a success.

“At a time when fast food outlets have done such a great job in attracting people to the convenience and speed of getting something to eat, we’re happy to be on the other side of the dining experience. We’re giving people a chance to reconnect with their local community and experience the tastes of real food … slow food,” Fader said.

“Let’s face it. This is what food is supposed to be. It’s healthier, of course, and it just tastes better.”


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Spring Nosh celebrates food district on the ‘other end’ of Oak Bay Avenue

Just Posted

United Way grants $8,000 to Umbrella Society for addictions support

Umbrella Society to offer another session of their Understanding Addiction workshops this fall

Ship Point to reopen Friday after six-month closure for repairs

The popular walkway opens in time for busy summer season

Island Health PhotoVoice project, depicts life of those with lived experience

As part of the United Way Overdose Prevention Expo

UVic racing team back on track after Saanich Police recovers stolen items

Team is currently racing in Michigan

Victoria City Hall reopens days after downtown fire

The building was closed due to poor air quality

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to… Continue reading

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

Motorcyclist dies after crash with minivan south of Nanaimo

Accident happened Tuesday evening at Nanaimo Lakes Road and South Forks Road

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

Howard, Vancouver Island’s giant gnome, is on the move

Iconic figure will be refurbished, then put on display at Galey Farms in Saanich

Most Read