Soul Shakers kick off free outdoor concerts in Oak Bay

Music fills the air at Willows Beach Park for series of concerts this summer

Free concerts in the park start Friday at Willows Beach.

Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture kicks off the live music series with Victoria locals the Soul Shakers on June 28.

The Soul Shakers have been entertaining Victoria area audiences for more than a decade with their own brand of funky soul and rhythm and blues music. They combine superb musicianship and strong vocals led by powerhouse lead singer Joyce ‘the voice’ Allensen. Sean McCool is on guitars/vocals, Henning Kanstrup on bass/vocals, Alexander B. Ferguson on keyboards/vocals and Paul McLellan on drums/vocals.

READ ALSO: Your 2019 outdoor summer movie roundup

The free concerts in the park run 6 to 8 p.m. On Thursday, July 11 hear Laura Deviato and the Lelolai, on Thursday, July 25 enjoy Malahat Drive with opener Omie Wise. Damian Graham Trio with opener Claire Coupland perform Thursday, Aug. 8 and Mufario Marimba close the series Thursday, Aug. 22 at Willows Beach Park on Beach Drive.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring reusable picnic and dinnerware to reduce plastic and other waste at the site.

