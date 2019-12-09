Spandads group collects, donates more than 100 used bikes

Oak Bay Bikes’ advent calendar donations go to fixing the used bikes

This year’s campaign ended on Saturday with more than 100 bikes collected.

Through a partnership with Oak Bay Bikes, the store not only hosts the bikes but also dedicates a mechanic to restore each of them before they are donated.

The bikes go to families through the 1Up Single Parent Resource Centre. Extras will go to the Salvation Army and Bikes for Humanity, that ships them to Africa.

“Last year we gave 40 bikes,” said Spandad Alex Johnston. “This year since we have topped 100, 1Up won’t need them all.”

READ MORE: Oak Bay’s Spandads help give new life to used bikes

The Spandads started three years ago and believe in an annual gesture of good will as part of their group philosophy. They have an official logo and cycling outfit that they also have on t-shirts and hats.

Early Tuesday mornings the group launches from Oak Bay for a road ride and many of the 25 or so members regularly link up for mountain bike rides. When they enter events such as the annual Ride the Hurricane (up Hurricane Ridge in the Olympic Mountains), the B.C. Bike Race or the Whistler GranFondo, they enter as the Spandads.

Oak Bay Bikes also accepts donations through its advent calendar program underway until Dec. 24.

Donors can “buy a day” and the money goes towards the parts needed for a mechanic to fix up the used bikes brought in by the Spandads.

“Any money left over will stay in the Spandads’ account until next year,” said Susan Denning of Oak Bay Bikes.

