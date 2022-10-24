Spooky levels intensify after dark during Saanich Halloween festival

A diversity of sizes are at hand with the traditional orange pumpkin available as well blue, pink, white and warty pumpkins at Galey Farms. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

The thrills and chills are back at Galey Farms this season, with the spooky level rising as each hour of the day passes.

With special effects upgraded each year for the past 23, farmer Rob Galey promises tons of cool stuff at the family farm on Blenkinsop Road.

“We grow every year and build more and more exhibits every year,” he said.

The family-friendly Pumpkinfest runs each weekend leading up to the end of the month. One ticket covers everything from the train ride with more than a mile of rail heading to the corn maze featuring a sphinx, pirates island, graveyard, dinoland, ghost town and kids haunted house.

Families can take a hayride down to the pumpkin patch, perfect for photos and an unexpected variety of gourds.

“We’ve got such a different selection of pumpkins you can’t find other places,” Galey said.

Pumpkinfest runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends with tickets selling out fast.

When dusk falls, things get spookier with the Festival of Fear when the train switches to a more chilling route, featuring special effects that include lasers and more. “Everything’s always changing and evolving,” Galey said, refusing to share any potential spoilers.

“Then we have Carnevil, which is 5,000 feet of pure terror – by far the scariest thing on the Island,” Galey said. “It has three chicken exits and if you don’t like it leave, because it’s going to get worse.”

Festival of Fear runs 6 to 9 p.m. nightly.

With a shift to only online ticketing at galeyfarms.net, Galey said staff and visitors enjoy a steady flow for all events, rather than long lines.

With files from Austin Westphal.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

HalloweenSaanich

