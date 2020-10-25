Spooky online class cooks up funds for Greater Victoria Imagination Library

Learn how to make Witches' Fingers Cookies with the inventor of the recipe. (United Way Greater Victoria/Twitter)

A lunch and learn for the Spooktacular Witches’ Fingers Cookie Making Workshop is the next instalment in United Way Greater Victoria’s (UWGV) Local Love Cafe webinar series.

United Way partners with The London Chef Dan Hayes, and the cookies’ creator and UWGV team member Emilie Dore for a fun, interactive, online event on Oct. 29 benefiting United Way’s Imagination Library project.

During the exclusive workshop Dore will share her secret cookie recipe that was featured in Canadian Living Magazine and became one of their most requested recipes.

Additionally, celebrity chef Hayes will create a savoury coffin crostini with caramelized onions and parmesan cheese.

READ ALSO: United Way fundraising to complete construction on Phoenix Daycare

“I am a big supporter of United Way and its various programs and projects, but this is one of the most exciting endeavours yet,” Hayes said. “I love reading to my girls and fully appreciate the value of kids being exposed to reading and books as much as possible. If I can be part of bringing some of the magic of reading into people’s homes I am all for it.”

The Imagination Library project is a community based, early literacy book-gifting program that sees children under five in the capital region receive an exciting new book each month, delivered to their home.

“Through research, we know that children who are read to and develop a love of books at an early age are at a significant advantage as they enter school, and are therefore better positioned for a lifetime of possibilities,” said UWGV CEO Mark Breslauer.

To find out more information or to donate to the Imagination Library, visit uwgv.ca/families-in-need/.

The workshop runs from noon to 1 p.m. and costs $25, with tickets available at uwgv.ca/witchcookie.

READ ALSO: United Way, Victoria Foundation open applications open for second round of emergency funding

 

United Way

