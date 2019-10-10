The Lorax, a Dr. Seuss character who protects trees, has been posted on a tree in Langford on Latoria Road. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Spotted on the West Shore: The Lorax

The Dr. Seuss character makes appearances in Langford

A bright orange character who “speaks for the trees” has been spotted on trees on the West Shore recently.

The Lorax, from Dr. Seuss’s 1971 children’s book that is named after the character, stands up against the destruction of nature by confronting the Once-ler, a character who destroys a forest to sell goods. The book was turned into an animated film in 2012.

A large cut-out of the Lorax can be seen nestled amongst the trees on Latoria Road across from Klahanie Drive.

READ ALSO: Big Lonely Doug among largest old-growth trees now on protection list

The character is near a controversial 73-acre parcel of land in South Langford that is being rezoned for a housing development.

There are also reports of another Lorax along Leigh Road.

The origins of the Lorax cutouts are unknown as is the reason for their appearance. However, they serve as a reminder of something the Lorax himself says:

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

