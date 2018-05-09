Starhawk brings views on oil dependancy to Sooke

Author’s presentation takes place May 10 at Sooke Legion

Rick Stiebel – Sooke News Mirror

Popular U.S. author Starhawk brings her views on the future of the oil industry to the Sooke branch of the Royal Canadian Legion on Thursday, May 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Her presentation, titled Vision, Hope and Strategy, shares her personal feelings expanding on the concept that “the business as usual forces, the centralized Oilasaurus, is like a dying dinosaur, wounded and thrashing about.”

Starhawk, an activist, permaculture designer and teacher, examines how society can limit the damage oil does on the way out, and discusses how to form a vision of what will follow.

Listed as one of the “100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People” by Mind, Body & Spirit Magazine, Starhawk has gained a reputation for her uplifting vision on how society can reinvent itself in sane, sustainable and compassionate ways, for everyone’s benefit.

She has written 13 books, including The Empowerment Manual, The Pagan Book of Living and Dying, The Fifth Sacred Thing and a followup, City of Refuge.

Starhawk is well known through her work with her organization, Earth Activist Training, which directs courses in permaculture and regenerative design grounded in earth-based spirituality, with a focus on organization and activism.

The event marks Starhawk’s second presentation in Sooke. She is currently teaching at O.U.R. Ecovillage in the Cowichan Valley.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the door in advance at 6:30 p.m., or can be purchased online at Eventbrite.ca. For more information, check out transitionsooke.org.

Previous story
Oak Bay Montessori celebrates 40 years of education

Just Posted

Victoria hotel launches car share initiative

Hotel guests can use all-electric vehicle during their stay for $20 per night

VicPD seeking witnesses in ‘baby formula’ robbery

Suspect approached older couple outside Hillside Mall demanding money, threatening violence

‘Gorge Waterway a jurisdictional whack-a-mole,’ says Gorge Tillicum president

Locals watch, wait to see how Victoria deals with Gorge derelicts

Wedding crashers head to England for royal nuptials

B.C. friends head overseas for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Viking Air’s water bomber program could lead to 900 more jobs

Production of new aircraft could start as early as this fall

Saanich homeowner comes face to face with a cougar

Homewoner captures footage of cougar tranquilized in his Gordon Head yard

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Starhawk brings views on oil dependancy to Sooke

Author’s presentation takes place May 10 at Sooke Legion

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

One year later: Horgan approval rating remains high but NDP support low, poll says

It’s been one year since voters elected B.C.’s first minority government since 1952

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Canada to apologize for turning away Nazi-era ship of Jews

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will apologize for turning away a Nazi-era ship of Jews

Trump’s pull out from Iran deal deepens US isolation

Iran will send foreign minister to negotiate with countries remaining in the nuclear deal after Donald Trump’s decision to pull America from the deal

Most Read