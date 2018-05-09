Starhawk brings views on oil dependancy to Sooke

Rick Stiebel – Sooke News Mirror

Popular U.S. author Starhawk brings her views on the future of the oil industry to the Sooke branch of the Royal Canadian Legion on Thursday, May 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Her presentation, titled Vision, Hope and Strategy, shares her personal feelings expanding on the concept that “the business as usual forces, the centralized Oilasaurus, is like a dying dinosaur, wounded and thrashing about.”

Starhawk, an activist, permaculture designer and teacher, examines how society can limit the damage oil does on the way out, and discusses how to form a vision of what will follow.

Listed as one of the “100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People” by Mind, Body & Spirit Magazine, Starhawk has gained a reputation for her uplifting vision on how society can reinvent itself in sane, sustainable and compassionate ways, for everyone’s benefit.

She has written 13 books, including The Empowerment Manual, The Pagan Book of Living and Dying, The Fifth Sacred Thing and a followup, City of Refuge.

Starhawk is well known through her work with her organization, Earth Activist Training, which directs courses in permaculture and regenerative design grounded in earth-based spirituality, with a focus on organization and activism.

The event marks Starhawk’s second presentation in Sooke. She is currently teaching at O.U.R. Ecovillage in the Cowichan Valley.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the door in advance at 6:30 p.m., or can be purchased online at Eventbrite.ca. For more information, check out transitionsooke.org.