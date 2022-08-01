Statue, garden dedicated to late Greater Victoria doctor

Island Health and the Eldercare Foundation have dedicated a statue and garden at the Summit to the late Dr. Tom Bailey. (Courtesy of the Eldercare Foundation)

Island Health has dedicated the Summit at Quadra Village’s courtyard garden and a Circle of Life bronze sculpture, commissioned by the Eldercare Foundation, both honouring the late Dr. Tom Bailey and his dedication to caring for others.

Bailey died in 2019 after more than 40 years of practicing medicine and serving in various leadership positions, including as a member of the Eldercare Foundation’s board of directors, and as an instructor at the University of British Columbia.

“Dr. Bailey was very excited for the seniors moving into the new Summit at Quadra Village long-term care residence”, said Lori McLeod, executive director for the Eldercare Foundation, in a release. “And we are thrilled to celebrate his contributions and memorialize his legacy.”

Tim Orr, Island Health’s executive director of long-term care and assisted living, said Bailey was an advocate for long-term care and was instrumental in encouraging the development of a medical model which provides enhanced care for residents and support for the staff team.

To honour Dr. Bailey’s legacy of caring for older adults, the Eldercare Foundation worked with his family to create the two memorials.

Vancouver Island Sculptors Guild member Steve Milroy was commissioned to create the Circle of Life bronze sculpture which is displayed prominently in the courtyard garden at the Summit.

In recognition of the respect Bailey had for those working directly with vulnerable seniors, the Tom Bailey Memorial Bursary is held by the Eldercare Foundation and awarded by Camosun College annually. This bursary is for students in Camosun’s health care assistant, practical nursing, and licensed practical nursing programs.

“Those of us who had the privilege of working with Tom Bailey have lost a friend and mentor, but we have also gained so much by witnessing his integrity, his dedication and his willingness to step up to help wherever help was needed,” said McLeod.

