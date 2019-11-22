Hunter Lastiwka (left) and Sierra Newlove were part of a previous Global Perspectives class at Stelly’s Secondary that travelled to Tanzania to build a dormitory for female students in the city of Katesh. (Black Press Media file photo)

Stelly’s gala to send students on annual humanitarian trip rescheduled to Dec. 4

Event had to be postponed due to the Saanich School District strike

The 21st annual Global Perspectives Gala at Stelly’s Secondary has been rescheduled to Dec. 4.

Originally the gala was set for Nov. 20 but had to be postponed due to the Saanich School District strike that saw students out of school for three weeks.

The gala is fundraising to send a group of Grade 12 students to Tanzania to help build a library there. Students who opt to take the global perspectives class in Grade 11 focus on local issues by volunteering at Our Place Society and take part in numerous beach cleanups throughout the year while the Grade 12 class works to complete a build in a developing country.

Classes over the years have been around the world, working with orphans in Haiti in 2000 and 2001, in Toronto to refurbish a refugee centre in 2002, in Peru building a number of schools over the years, as well as building a women’s shelter in Nepal in 2012 to 2014. Most recently, students renovated two primary schools in India (2017 and 2018) and in March they helped construct a girls’ dormitory at a different school in Tanzania.

Students will return to Tanzania in March 2020, working alongside the Canadian Harambee Education Society and the local government for about two weeks to build a school library at Dumbeta School, a secondary school in the rural community of Katesh.


