Stelly’s grads shocked after ‘anonymous friend’ pays for dinner

An ‘anonymous friend’ paid for a group of Stelly’s graduate’s dinner after their ceremony and celebration had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. (Provided by Cassidy Warner)

Under normal circumstances, June was the time of year many young graduates celebrate the year’s accomplishments and look forward to the future, but due to the pandemic, many graduation ceremonies have had to pivot.

So when Cassidy Warner and four of her friends from Stelly’s Secondary took a limo to the Deep Cove Chalet for a fine dining experience in the beautiful outfits they had purchased months prior, they were satisfied that this would be the extent of their celebrating.

“It was made incredibly special by the warm welcome and good wishes we received not only from the staff but also from other diners,” she said in an email to Black Press Media.

“They were so welcoming and generous with their comments it made us feel significantly better after our disappointment with missing our grad ceremony and parties.”

As the group of friends was finishing up their dinner, with extra touches such as roses on a special cake, they were shocked to find out an “anonymous friend” had paid for their meal.

Despite the group’s request to find out who had done this, so they could thank them, they were told the person was “unknown.”

“It was a beautiful gesture during trying times. Please know how grateful we are and that the ultimate lesson learned in our final days of school was that there are many good-hearted people in our community. We will pass it forward,” said Warner.

“Thank you to our kind fellow customer and to the great staff at the Deep Cove Chalet for a magical night.”

