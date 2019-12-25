For the month of December, students at Stelly’s Secondary School collected items to prepare 25 Christmas hampers that will be delivered to families over the holidays. (Photo provided by Colin Montgomery)

Stelly’s Secondary students fill hampers to ease the holiday burden

The hampers are filled with food staples to last a family of four for a week

Students at Stelly’s Secondary School spent the month of December collecting basic food items to put into hampers that would be distributed to approximately 25 families in the community.

Each classroom was given a list of pantry staples that would help take some of the financial pressure off a family of four for a week during the holidays, such as flour, sugar, peanut butter, coffee or tea and cereal, along with many other items.

READ ALSO: Technical difficulties delay Victoria’s $500,000 Christmas light village

Colin Montgomery, youth and family counsellor at Stelly’s, says even if families don’t need all the items in the hampers, it’s a way to help subsidize some small costs during the holidays, freeing up some money for other things such as Christmas gifts.

Within each of the hampers is a note that asks receiving families to pass along anything they might not need, something Montgomery says is done to help normalize the giving hand.

“We don’t really see the needs in our community, people are good at hiding their struggles and making [life] look good,” he says. “This is a way to help out in a small, tangible way.”

READ ALSO: Christmas tree farmer says no shortage of local trees for families seeking the perfect one

Stelly’s has been putting the hampers together for over 10 years.

Montgomery says they used to focus on canned goods during this time of year, but after finding out the food banks are usually bare during the spring, Stelly’s switched their can drive to early next year.

Along with putting together hampers, the school also collected lightly used or new clothing to donate to shelters in the area.

“It gives [students] a good, tangible way of feeling like they’re giving back and participating in connecting to the community,” says Montgomery.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metchosin SAR team seeks recruits to join the ‘high-pressure puzzle’ in 2020
Next story
Claremont students gather gift cards for teens in need during the holidays

Just Posted

At Christmas 1978, parents lined up to buy skateboards at the Saanich Skatewave

Revisiting the wonder and mystery of the Saanich Skatepark, buried and broken

Claremont students gather gift cards for teens in need during the holidays

Teacher Chelsea Giordano sings on PA system to remind students to donate

Stelly’s Secondary students fill hampers to ease the holiday burden

The hampers are filled with food staples to last a family of four for a week

COLUMN: Colwood this holiday season showcases magic of the community

Forest Lights, Santa Go Round and more highlight the giving spirit

Meet the Greater Victoria workers holding down the fort on Christmas Day

Local servers, first responders, taxi drivers and more come into work

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

VIDEO: Police warning public about holiday traffic leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 24

Aerial spraying planned to prevent gyspy moth problem at Lake Cowichan

Invasive insects can travel widely, and cause significant damage: province

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

VIDEO: B.C. students build special sled to get classmate into the Christmas spirit

Todd St. Pierre has mobility issues, but the sled helped him go on a class hike

Most Read