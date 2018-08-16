Stock the Locker helps families struggling with cost of school supplies

Gerry Denis, manager of Staples WestShore, has partnered with other community organization to put on the annual Stock the Locker fundraiser, which takes places this weekend at the Save-on-Foods on McCallum Road (Gazette file photo)

The West Shore community is coming together to help raise funds in hopes of sending hundreds of kids back to school with new supplies.

Staples WestShore has teamed up with the Save-on-Foods in Langford to sell hot dogs, chips and pop for $5, as part of the Stock the Locker fundraiser this weekend.

Proceeds go towards purchasing school supplies for 500 kids in the Sooke School District, as well as some in the Greater Victoria School District, who may by struggling with the cost of buying school supplies.

“Education is one of the most important things out there,” said Gerry Denis, manager of West Shore Staples. “Without an education we can’t even get people into the workforce, and these kids are our future. At the end of the day, we need kids getting a good education.”

While Stock the Locker has operated in the Costco parking lot for the past several years, this year the fundraiser is moving locations to the recently-opened Save-on-Foods on McCallum Road in hopes of encouraging more people to come out to the event.

Staples has also partnered with Inspire Sports Victoria that will be making a monetary donation to the fundraising drive. Volunteers from both Inspire Sports and Coast Capital will help pack the kits as well.

In total, between community donations and this weekend’s event, organizers hopes to raise $8,000.

“We want to make sure that everyone has equal opportunity and everybody gets the same supplies,” Denis said. “It’s often embarrassing when a child goes to school without all the necessary supplies and all their peers do.”

The fundraiser takes place at the Save-on-Foods parking lot (759 McCallum Rd.) on Saturday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

