Heather Boggs is happy about the return of two of her three gnomes stolen from outside her Langford home in mid-July. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Stolen gnomes returned to Langford woman with apology note

Theft was a game of truth or dare that got out of hand, says note

Heather Boggs was having a laid-back Sunday when she heard a sudden knock on her door. She opened it to find three people with a bag that said “Please return to Heather.”

The Langford woman says the passersby stumbled upon a bag near the front of her driveway on Walfred Road and recognized the home from previous Goldstream Gazette articles about the theft of her three beloved gnomes.

On July 16 around 2:30 a.m., someone stole two gnomes and a turtle figure from her front door area. A surveillance camera captured the moment someone with long hair, wearing loose-fitting clothing and sandals ran directly toward the home, grabbed the items and scurried away.

READ MORE: Gnome stolen from Langford home was a gift for completing chemotherapy

One of the gnomes was given to Boggs after completing chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer more than four years ago – around the same time she moved into her current home.

While local business gave her two new gnomes and a fellow Langford resident gave her two nearly identical gnomes, Boggs never gave up hope she’d find hers.

“I wasn’t ready to let go. I always wondered whether they were shattered on the side of the road or inside someone’s house.”

Boggs opened the bag to find one of her gnomes and the turtle figure alongside a hand-written note explaining the theft was a “game of truth or dare that got out of hand.”

“I was losing respect for the neighbourhood until I saw this note. It’s very kind, but I hope he won’t do it again. If it’s not yours, don’t take it,” she said.

ALSO READ: West Shore business gifts woman with gnomes after midnight theft

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Langfordtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An attached note with the returned stolen gnomes from a Langford home explains that the incident was “a game of truth or dare that got out of hand.” (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Previous story
Remembering Meghan Grimwood – a sense of humour that can’t be replaced

Just Posted

Receptionist sexually harassed by Esquimalt denture clinic owner awarded nearly $40,000

Human Rights Tribunal finds woman was unfairly fired on basis of sex

Province could close parks if users aren’t careful warn south Island volunteers

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue hits record high with two more calls last weekend

Stolen gnomes returned to Langford woman with apology note

Theft was a game of truth or dare that got out of hand, says note

High call volumes cause delays for Island Health’s COVID-19 call centre

Increased cases, technical difficulties cause 60 to 90-minute phone waits for some callers

Victoria police seize two fake guns after man reported with weapon

Man seen with gun on Gorge Road East temporary housing facility

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

Canadians are spending more time in bed – but sleeping less – due to COVID stress: poll

Study by Leva Sleep found that British Columbians are disproportionately worried about a second outbreak

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Most Read