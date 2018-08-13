Storm the fort in epic battle

The annual water gun battle at Fort Rodd Hill is regularly a hit for kids, but it also allows some parents to relive their youth. This year’s event, featuring more than just water guns, takes place Aug. 18. (Gazette file photo)

Get your Super Soaker of choice ready, Greater Victoria’s largest annual water gun battle returns to Colwood this month.

Hoards of children of all ages will take over Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites on Saturday, Aug. 18 for an epic battle.

“Back yards are great places for water gun fights and Fort Rodd Hill is in the West Shore’s back yard,” said Sophie Lauro, promotion officer. “Water gun wars – an activity that started in 2013 as part of Parks Canada Fab Forts celebrations – has become the largest water gun battle in Victoria. Each year hundreds of young ones and young at heart join in. Now, you have the option of getting a bit wet or totally drenched.”

Parks Canada staff are inviting residents to come try to ‘storm the fort’ with a number of other fun games and activities taking place at the site for the entire family.

Residents can also bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the site.

“This year, the fifth B.C. Field Artillery Regiment will be firing one shot from a Howitzer gun to mark the beginning of the water gun battle. Military staff and vehicles will be on location to answer any questions visitors may have. Volunteer re-enactors from various historic periods will also be on location,” Lauro added.

But a word of caution from staff – if you do partake in the battle, be prepared to get wet.

Participants can bring their own water guns.

Some will also be available on site, as well as buckets, sponges and other ways to cool off.

For visitors that do not wish to get wet, there are some activities away from the battle.

This event runs from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Admission to the site is free for children under the age of 17. Admission is $3.90 for adults or $3.40 for seniors.

