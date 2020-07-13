Saanich Peninsula Literacy is once again offering free self-guided StoryWalks in popular parks this summer. (Courtesy Saanich Peninsula Literacy)

Storytime transformed in Saanich Peninsula parks

Saanich Peninsula Literacy offering free self-guided StoryWalks

Saanich Peninsula Literacy is once again offering free self-guided StoryWalks for local families.

Coming to Central Saanich, Sidney and North Saanich this summer between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., StoryWalks are a way for families to enjoy stories outdoors.

Participants can stroll at their own pace along a designated path, revealing a page at a time.

On July 16, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt will be featured in North Saanich at Dominion Brook Park, 8801 East Saanich Rd. The trailhead is to the left of the parking lot.

On July 25, Click, Clack MOO will be featured in Central Saanich’s Centennial Park, 7526 Wallace Dr. This trailhead is behind the basketball court.

And on Aug. 4, The Gruffalo will be featured in Sidney’s Iroquois Park, 2295 Ocean Ave., with the trailhead at the fence near the putting green.

Saanich Peninsula Literacy will be handing out family literacy packs to families for the first hour of the sessions. These kits include a gently-loved book, craft supplies, local resources and activity sheets.

Organizers are reminding participants to practice social distancing, which this activity is well suited for under the current B.C. Health Guidelines.

