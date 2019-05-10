Elise Beiderwieden, another grade 4 student from Glenlyon Norfolk school, chose to do her project on Munro’s Books. Focusing on a few big questions Beiderwieden wanted to know the story behind the building, what has changed and what has stayed the same over the years of business. (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

Student showcase knowledge at South Island Heritage Fair

Getting to pick a topic they were interested in to research

More than 70 students from grades 4 to grade 9 took part in this years South Island Regional Fair at the Royal B.C. Museum on Friday morning. The inquiry based learning project gave kids a chance to chose their own topic, figure out what they wanted to learn and present their findings in a creative way.

Jacob Jull, a Grade 4 student from Glenlyon Norfolk School, chose to learn more about the evacuation of British Children during the Second World War because of two personal connections to the topic.

“One, this man in the photo here — he is my great grandpa Herald,” says Jacob, holding up an old black and white photo. “I also chose it because I am English and I immigrated to Canada with my family in 2016.”

Jacob spent about an hour and half every day for three months on the project.

“This project is historically significant because while all this was happening, children were away from their families for up to five years and only able to see their siblings once or twice a year and only if they were evacuated as well, this really shaped their culture because it changed people’s opinions on children’s rights.”

READ ALSO: Tax break for Glenlyon Norfolk school sparks opposition

The project was complete with a slide show, a replica suitcase that children would have had with them, a profile on someone who stayed in Victoria and a National Film Board movie that was on the news during the time.

Elise Beiderwieden, another Grade 4 student from Glenlyon Norfolk school, chose to do her project on Munro’s Books. Focusing on a few big questions Beiderwieden wanted to know the story behind the building, what has changed and what has stayed the same over the years of business.

“When Jim [Munro] died, presents came from all over the country,” says Beiderwieden when asked the most interesting things she learned while doing this project. “People respected him enough to send presents.”

Sylvie Erickson from École Willows Elementary School chose to do her project on how the fur trade affected the ecosystem. Her project explained how humans were impacted by the over hunting of beavers and sea otters through a big poster and showed the stages of fur hat designing through clay sculptures. Erickson even played a song on her keyboard titled Land of the Silver Birch.

READ ALSO: Glenlyon Norfolk student claims top prize at national science competition

The projects will be judged and selected students will get the chance to attend the B.C. Heritage Fair which brings students from all over the province together to share knowledge and attend a four-day camp at the University of Victoria.

Sarah McLeod, teacher librarian at Glenlyon Norfolk School, says this is a great project to give students the tools they need early on to be great researchers in the age of information.

“They are so knowledgeable about looking at primary sources, secondary sources, they know what an archivist is, they know what to look for as critical thinkers and they can ask great questions and talk to experts about what they’re interested in learning about,” she says.

Students will find out early next week if they’ve been selected to go to the provincial fair.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Jacob Jull points to a photo of his great granfather. The grade 4 student from Glenlyon Norfolk School, chose to learn more about the evacuation of British Children during the second World War because of two personal connections to the topic. (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

Previous story
Quadra Village Day features host of activities

Just Posted

BC Transit unveils new body and paint shop

The new facilty can accomodate double decker buses

First responders using upgraded radio transmissions call it ‘night and day’

Agencies across the CRD are switching to a new digital system from CREST

Victoria whale watching boat towed to Sidney after crashing, taking on water

Vessel hit submerged rock in U.S. waters

14 years later: Victoria Police seek information on missing woman

Belinda Cameron was last seen May 11, 2005

Esquimalt Buccaneer Days bring traffic changes

Esquimalt Road closed on May 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. from Dominion Street to Constance Avenue

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Logging companies close gates, deny access to backcountry

Island Timberlands cites fire danger as reason to lock gates for Mother’s Day

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Most Read