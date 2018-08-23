Ella Lane is a Grade 11 student at Claremont Secondary School.

STUDENT VOICE: Start of school year signals a fresh start

I remember the breeze that washed over me as the sliding gates to stationery heaven, otherwise known as Staples, parted ways. The scent of pristine notebooks mixed with ink wafted into my nostrils.

My eyes illuminated as I scanned the vivacious posters promoting various discounts. There were bins filled to the brim with stationery, pens, highlighters – my heart skipped a beat when I spotted the arrangement of notebooks. It was July 27 of the summer before I entered sixth grade, and I was shopping for school supplies, because I could not stand the anticipation of waiting another day.

I believe my intense fascination with stationery stems from the idea that it will somehow organize my life without me actually having to organize, or deal with my awful procrastination habit.

This may have played a part in the enthusiasm I showed towards school supplies shopping. However, I know many students who become excited for the first day of school and a new year, despite having celebrated last year’s demise only 60 days prior.

The first day of school represents the same thing as the front page in the new five-star notebook you bought for it, a fresh start. A new beginning is the reason why many other students and I look forward to the start of school, despite dreading almost everything it entails: homework, tests, stress. The past year’s grades are forgotten, you have new classes and peers, it’s almost as if someone hits a giant reset button over summer and reputations are erased. It provides the illusion that somehow come Sept. 5 you can completely reinvent yourself.

This is why the back-to-school industry thrives – a closet filled with shiny new clothes, backpacks stuffed with supplies still in the packaging, hair soft from the cut you just got, all to revamp your image.

We all fall victim to dreamy ideas claiming this will be the year I don’t procrastinate and I’ll listen in class. I won’t be shy and I’ll get involved. I’ll actually study for tests and get straight A’s. We disregard that Sept. 4 and 5 are only seconds apart, in favour of deciding to forge a whole new version of ourselves overnight, so that this school year will be perfect.

However, we students all need to recognize school will never be perfect. After the initial back-to-school buzz wears off the first week, school is just the same and so are you. Math tests will always suck, not everyone is going to like you, and most days you won’t want to get up when your alarm goes off, no matter where you went back-to-school shopping.

Instead of draining our energy stressing over which top to wear, or how to fix our chronic habit of zoning out in class – it’s OK to embrace your flaws too. We should start to value learning for free, being surrounded by classmates who make the lengthy lessons seem a little shorter, and the days we have left of getting to be a teenager.

Ella Lane is a Grade 11 student at Claremont secondary school.

Previous story
Endangered Leatherback Turtle spotted near Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Fire departments respond to public concern over dramatic increase in smoke in Victoria

Shifting winds are blamed for delivering heavy pockets of smoke from wildfires

Fate of Saanich’s tallest building up in the air

New managers will re-evaluate 11-storey residential, commercial building at Uptown

10th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer set for Saturday on the Mainland

Victoria woman celebrates 10 years cancer free by cycling 200km

Driver in Malahat crash leaves behind wife, two-month-old daughter

An online fundraising campaign has been started to help the family

UPDATED: Malahat has re-opened in both directions after fatal collision

The Malahat has been re-opened in both directions

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

UPDATED: More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

B.C. works to safeguard livestock during another tough wildfire season

So far this season, 13,000 livestock have been in areas affected by evacuation orders and alerts

STUDENT VOICE: Start of school year signals a fresh start

I remember the breeze that washed over me as the sliding gates… Continue reading

Canada ‘very encouraged’ by progress on US-Mexican NAFTA talks: Freeland

Trump said Canada had deliberately been frozen out of the NAFTA talks last week

Endangered Leatherback Turtle spotted near Vancouver Island

The rare moment was captured by Jeremy Koreski and former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Willie Mitchell

B.C. NDP prepares to move on labour, employment standards

‘Frightening time for business,’ B.C. Liberal critic John Martin says

CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

It’s the most popular comedy on television

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

Most Read