Grade 8 students from Christ Church Cathedral School talk to visitors at the church about their colourful artwork, which was transposed onto 16 banners and installed on the lampposts outside the church. Don Descoteau/Monday Magazine

Students’ artwork celebrated with a banner day at Christ Church Cathedral

Grade 8 students’ abstract designs enlarged, used to create lamppost panels

A group of Grade 8 students from Christ Church Cathedral School were beaming Thursday, as their original artwork was put on public display in more ways than one.

Not only were their original colourful pieces being exhibited, the artwork – in banner form – was already hanging on the eight lampposts around the historic Anglican church.

After introducing the 16 students to the expressionist works of famous artists such as Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky, art teacher Sandi Henrich challenged the youth to produce colourful, abstract panels.

“I found it fun, just as an outlet for creativity,” said student Charlie Walton. He admitted that while art is not his strongest subject at school, he used squares and even a bamboo tree as part of his unique design.

Classmate Anais Chace said working at the large art tables alongside fellow students provided good inspiration. While they weren’t necessarily working as a team, she added, there was plenty of encouragement for each other.

READ ALSO: Pipe organ an instrument of worship, and more, at Christ Church Cathedral

Head of school Stuart Hall voiced great pride in the students and Henrich for their efforts.

“The whole project has been one to showcase the students’ talents and possibilities,” he noted. “People will be able to enjoy these, probably for the next year, before the colours start to fade. And this is our graduating class, so in a way they’re leaving a small legacy behind which is wonderful.”

Cathedral Dean, the Very Rev. Ansley Tucker, said during the celebratory gathering inside the church that the project took some time to come to fruition, but was worth the wait. Having the banners visible to congregation members, people using the church for a quiet retreat and the many passersby, is a great way to strengthen the connection between the school, the church and community, she said.

“We are honoured that the students have helped us do that,” she said. “Artistic expression is also an important part of who we are as human beings.”

You can check out the designs anytime around the cathedral grounds at Quadra Street and Burdett Avenue, which are open to the public.


Christ Church Cathedral School Head of School, Stuart Hall, stands with Grade 8 students (from left) Allegra Nelson, Anais Chace, Sophia Doyle and Charlie Walton. They were among 16 students whose original artwork was used to create banners for the lampposts around the cathedral. Don Descoteau/Monday Magazine

