Students from Victoria’s Camosun College win $1,500 for new business pitch

Camosun students Women of the World Soup takes second place in DIVERSEcity competition

Karina Gomez and Nok Hutawatthana present The Women of the World (W.O.W.) Soup to DIVERSEcity. (Courtesy of Camosun College Facebook)

Nine Camosun College students placed second in DIVERSEcity’s new business pitch competition.

Students Karina Gomez and Nok Hutawatthana represented their group’s Women of the World (WOW) Soup, which won a $1,500 prize.

The DIVERSEcity new business pitch competition held Oct. 19 celebrated business ideas from immigrant, women and other diverse entrepreneurs with over 300 participants and $5,000 in prize money.

The group was a part of the 11-month Maker-to-Market program at Camosun College, which aims to provide women and diverse groups with an inclusive space to explore their interest in business and entrepreneurship.

The program focuses on the needs of newcomers in the community and is funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Gomez, who immigrated from Mexico, said in a press release that the Maker-to-Market program prepared her and her team for success at the competition by giving them the skills and confidence they needed.

The Women of the World Soup is available in three varieties and features local vegetables and ingredients.

Flavours available include hearty veggie borscht, caramba tortilla soup and Thai booster soup.

They can be purchased in-person or online for pickup at various holiday markets in the area including the Oaklands West Coast Winter Market, Esquimalt Holiday Market, Camosun pop-up Christmas Market and the Dickens’ Fair in James Bay.

