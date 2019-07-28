Students take cues during Monday classes at Langford Legion

Pool sharks introduce a new generation to the game of pool

Lining up the shot Charlie Miller, 10, takes a cue from Ted McMillan, who teaches kids the finer points of playing pool at the Prince Edward Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Langford on Monday mornings. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Ted McMaster has been playing pool since he was 10 years old. Now, at the age of 78, he’s looking to inspire local youths to pick up a cue as well.

McMaster, with the help of another instructor named Glenn Kilduff, has been teaching pool at the Langford Legion.

Classes run from 10 a.m. until noon every Monday. Once the school year starts up again, McMaster said they’ll look into moving the classes to weekends.

Drop-ins are welcome but one-time enrolment is preferred. Anyone looking for more information can contact McMaster at 250-812-2702.

