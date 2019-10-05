Submissions open for 2020 Teeny Tiny Garden Tour

Fall just began, but Victoria Hospice is already gearing up for spring.
The organization seeks submissions for the 2020 Teeny Tiny Garden Tour – a local event celebrating the wild and wonderful gardens in the region’s neighbourhoods, while raising funds for Victoria Hospice.
The popular self-guided tour typically sells out, showcasing gardens of all sizes and types, from edible gardens and wildflower-filled yards to manicured lawns and terraced plant beds, the Teeny Tiny Garden Tour appreciates the unique delight in each stop.
The 15th annual tour is already accepting submissions. Green thumbs interested in showcasing their hard work this spring can contact Wendy at 250-519-1747.
