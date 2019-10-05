The leaves may be changing colour, but gardeners can think ahead to spring by sending in their submissions for the 15th annual Teeny Tiny Garden Tour. (Facebook/Victoria Hospice)

Submissions open for 2020 Teeny Tiny Garden Tour

Gardeners and green thumbs can already submit their gardens for spring fundraiser

Fall just began, but Victoria Hospice is already gearing up for spring.

The organization seeks submissions for the 2020 Teeny Tiny Garden Tour – a local event celebrating the wild and wonderful gardens in the region’s neighbourhoods, while raising funds for Victoria Hospice.

In June visitors toured 11 backyard gardens in three neighbourhoods: Esquimalt, Lansdowne and Rockland.

READ ALSO: Tickets on sale for the Victoria Hospice Teeny Tiny Garden Tour

The popular self-guided tour typically sells out, showcasing gardens of all sizes and types, from edible gardens and wildflower-filled yards to manicured lawns and terraced plant beds, the Teeny Tiny Garden Tour appreciates the unique delight in each stop.

The 15th annual tour is already accepting submissions. Green thumbs interested in showcasing their hard work this spring can contact Wendy at 250-519-1747.

READ ALSO: Magic in small spaces: fairy gardens more than a fad


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hair today, gone tomorrow: Colwood mayor shaves head for Tour de Rock

Just Posted

CFB Esquimalt launches new podcast directed at military families

‘The Military Lifestyle’ will launch on Oct. 9

Animal Control rescues distressed dog from an Esquimalt roof

Pepper escaped through a screen window on the second floor leaving her stranded

Mysterious nurdle pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

Pre-consumer plastic pellets lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

McKenzie Interchange work means Friday night lane closures

The southbound closures are expected to last from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

VIDEO: Top stories in Greater Victoria

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 4 are brought to you… Continue reading

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Most Read