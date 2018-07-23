Reece Ravelli, J.T. Houston and Katea Houston chase each other through the water of Cadboro Bay to catch the ball Sunday.Wolf Depner/News Staff

Summer draws crowds to Saanich’s Cadboro Bay

 

Warren Handford extends to catch the disc from David Scott during a game of Kanjam Sunday at Saanich’s Cadboro-Gyro Park. Competitors try to score more points than their opponents by throwing the disc through a slot into the container in front of them. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Cadboro Bay was teeming with paddle boards Sunday. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Cousins Prabhleen Pandher (front) and Kayol Chahal take a break from paddle-boarding Cadboro Bay Sunday. Depner/News Staff

Teddy Telebak, 17 months old, checks out the water at Saanich’s Cadboro-Gyro Park. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Diego Fabian strikes a yoga pose Sunday at Saanich’s Cadboro-Gyro Park. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Raccoons making themselves at home on Saanich property

