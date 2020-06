Twin brothers Owen and Elliot Gudavicius, 7, raced in their kayaks at Hamsterly Beach on June 22. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Beachgoers enjoyed the warm weather and cool water at Hamsterly Beach in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park on June 22.

Twin brothers Owen and Elliot Gudavicius, 7, raced to the water with their matching yellow kayaks to play “bumper boats.”

While the youngsters splashed in the sparkling water, others lounged on the sand, swam, practised paddle-boarding and slathered on more sunscreen.

