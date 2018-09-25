The body of Const. Ian Jordan is taken from the Christ Church Cathedral following the funeral. Jordan died after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News staff)

Sunday service honours B.C. officers killed in the line of duty

Memorial for a fallen VicPD officer will be unveiled Friday in Victoria

Victoria Police Department honours one of its fallen on Friday with a plaque unveiling in the VicPD Hall of Hounour.

Const. Ian Jordan died in hospital on April 11 at age 66, after more than 30 years in care after being seriously injured in a crash with another VicPD car while responding in his police cruiser to a potential break and enter on Fort Street. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Douglas and Fisgard streets.

The crash resulted in the creation of a “trauma team,” which helps officers and staff who have experienced traumatic incidents, and also prompted a change in procedures for controlling traffic lights.

The plaque unveiling, Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m. at 850 Caledonia Ave., is the first of several memorial events to honour Jordan and other fallen members over this Law Enforcement Memorial weekend.

The fallen officer’s wife Hillary and and son Mark Jordan, and other members of the family will be on hand as Chief Del Manak and VicPD officers and staff unveil the plaque in the VicPD Hall of Honour on Friday, September 28th at 1 p.m. Jordan’s badge and plaque will be installed alongside his fellow fallen VicPD officers. A room at headquarters has also been renamed the “Cst. Ian Jordan Room.”

Other events of the weekend include the fifth annual BC Law Enforcement Memorial Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 28 at Bear Mountain Golf Course. Registration at 11 a.m.

The 5th Annual BC Law Enforcement Memorial Ride to Remember is Saturday, Sept. 29, hosted by Oak Bay Police Department. The ride begins Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

The British Columbia Law Enforcement Memorial Service is held Sunday at the British Columbia Legislature honouring both Jordan and Constable John Davidson of Abbotsford Police Department. Davidson’s was gunned down while responding to a call on Nov. 6, 2017.

The parade steps off at 12:40 p.m. in the 700-block of Wharf Street.

Jordan’s name has been added to the BC Law Enforcement Memorial Bastion and VicPD officers past and present will march to the ceremony on the Legislature lawn.

Jordan will also be honoured at Law Enforcement Memorial events across Canada, including the Toronto to Ottawa Memorial Relay Run which takes place from Sept. 27 to 29. Ian’s name will be read from the list of fallen officers and added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Ottawa during the ceremonies on Sunday, Sept. 29.


Const. Ian Jordan of the Victoria Police Department. Photo contributed

