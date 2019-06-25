Sunset Cinema brings free family film under the stars in Colwood

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

There’s nothing quite like a family movie night under the stars.

Coastal Community Credit Union is bringing back its popular outdoor Sunset Cinema, a free family event that kicks off with The Lego Movie: The Second Part on Monday, July 22 at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre.

Thousands of families on Vancouver Island have enjoyed the popular event during the past eight years, noted Gerry Weaver, communications specialist for Coast Community Credit Union. “This event is a great way for us to say thank you to Islanders for their support and build community at the same time,” said Allyson Presecesky, senior manager, community experience and communications for Coastal Community Credit Union.

READ ALSO: Your summer 2019 outdoor movie roundup

There will be a concession stand on site with cotton candy, popcorn, pop and glow sticks, with all proceeds going to support Coastal Community’s Young Entrepreneurs program, a school-based initiative that enables elementary school students to design their own businesses in the classroom. Last year, Sunset Cinema raised more than $10,000 in support of Young Entrepreneurs through concession sales to help kids explore the world of business.

If you haven’t attended Sunset Cinema in the past, note that the movies begin as soon as it’s dark, and it’s a good idea to arrive early to find a spot for your blankets, pillows or lawn chairs.

For a look at other Sunset Cinema events on the Island from July 23 to 27, visit the special events page at cccu.ca.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter