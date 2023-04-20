‘Super unsettling’: Colwood family seeks return of stolen family bell

The bell belonged to Clyde Rose and came from his time in the navy aboard submarine HMCS Grilse

The Rose family is hoping for the prompt return of this prized bell, which has been in the family for more than 50 years and was taken from their property sometime between April 16 and April 17. (Courtesy of Maureen Rose)

A Colwood family is appealing to the community for the prompt return of a family heirloom that disappeared sometime last weekend.

Maureen and Mike Rose were in the process of cleaning out Mike’s father Clyde’s house following his move into a care home when on the morning of April 17 they returned to discover a 50-pound brass bell hung in the front yard had been cut from its mount and taken.

“(April 16) was the first night I hadn’t slept in the house in a month of cleaning, one night, and on (April 17) we were going back tools in hand to take the bell off, and someone had sawed it off,” said Mike Rose. “It’s super upsetting, we are really upset.”

Maureen said the bell has great sentimental value to the family and has been in their possession for half a century.

The bell came from Clyde’s time in the Royal Canadian Navy. Serving on the submarine HMCS Grilse during the American boat’s time in Canadian service from 1961 to 1969, Clyde was gifted the boat’s bell when it was returned to the U.S. to be sunk as a target that same year.

From that point on, it lived on his Atkins Road property where it became a highlight for visitors.

“Mom and dad hosted submarine parties every summer at the house, so all the guys got to see it and ring it on their way in. It’s a big part of our family history,” said Mike.

The Rose family said they have filed a report with the West Shore RCMP, put posters up around the community and reached out to the Navy community in the region in the hopes someone will come forward with information on the whereabouts of the beloved family heirloom.

They are offering a $250 reward for the bell’s return, with no questions asked. Anyone with information on the disappearance is asked to contact the family at 250-784-4022.

