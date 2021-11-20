Superheroes fundraiser for sick kids in Greater Victoria adds new ways to donate

The McTavish Academy of Art has created limited edition superhero art kits as part of this month’s Help Fill a Dream fundraiser. (Photo Courtesy of Help Fill a Dream)

Help Fill a Dream’s annual superheroes fundraiser is getting a boost this year thanks to the generosity of a local mom, local business and giving organization.

The sick kids dream-granting organization’s month-long campaign features new ways for people to show their support, with all donations matched by the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation.

In addition to direct donations to Help Fill a Dream and the purchase of superhero calendars, supporters can buy doTERRA oils from Erin Silva or limited edition superhero art kits crafted at the McTavish Academy of Art.

Silva was inspired to donate all of her November sales commissions to Help Fill a Dream after her nephew battling neuroblastoma received a dream at the age of five. Her enthusiasm for the fundraiser prompted the art academy to come up with its own way to help out.

The art kits, featuring laser-cut pieces that enable people to build their own superheros, are in addition to the support the academy provides each year through the calendar project.

“The whole team at our office were bowled over by the one of a kind, inclusive art kits created especially for this cause,” said Craig Smith, Help Fill a Dream executive director, in a release.

“For a child with a disability to see themselves represented as a superhero is incredibly powerful. We’re all so grateful.”

Those looking to make a purchase or donation in support of the campaign can do so through the McTavish Academy of Art website until Dec. 1. Or visit helpfilladream.com for more information on the charity.

READ MORE: Runner tackling 35-hour challenge at Saanich’s Mt. Work for Help Fill a Dream

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

charityfundraiserHospitals