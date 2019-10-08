Staff from the Capital Regional District completed the resurfacing work on the Swan Lake Trestle a week earlier than anticipated. (Colin Plant/Twitter)

Swan Lake Trestle reopens a week earlier than anticipated after resurfacing project

Capital Regional District began restoring the trestle on Sept. 16

Restoration work on the Swan Lake Trestle in Saanich finished almost a week earlier than anticipated.

The trestle closed to cyclists and pedestrians for the repairs on Sept. 16. Staff from the Capital Regional District (CRD) had estimated resurfacing the trestle would be completed on Oct. 11, but it reopened early on Oct. 6.

New fibre reinforced polymer panels were installed over the existing wood deck of the trestle. Similar work was done on the Brett Avenue Trestle earlier this year and the CRD found it made the deck surface safer for trail users.

Saanich Coun. Colin Plant tweeted that the surface of the Swan Lake Trestle is “much smoother” and commended CRD staff for their quick work. Folks replied with sentiments of gratitude.

READ ALSO: Trestle restoration on Galloping Goose, Lochside trails limits access

READ ALSO: Cyclists surprised to find Oak Bay paths don’t exist

“It looks so good! Glad to see some good infrastructure work done in Saanich,” wrote Twitter user @RealLucasA.

Others pointed out that the new surface would make the ride less jarring for cyclists.

The CRD also started repairing the Todd Creek Trestle on Sept. 16 but work is expected to continue until sometime in February 2020 as the restoration project is more extensive. The four-story trestle located near Sooke Potholes Regional Park is undergoing $1.5 million worth of repairs including replacement of the foundation, support posts, deck planks, guard rails and more.

The CRD allotted $1.65 million for the restoration of both the Swan Lake Trestle and the Todd Creek Trestle.

