Swap and shop is back in action on the West Shore

Weekly market runs Sundays through Sept. 3

The Westshore Swap, Shop and Market is back in action in the upper parking lot of West Shore Parks and Recreation.

Previously held at Western Speedway, swap and shop will be open every Sunday through Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The weekly event features local stores and vendors, as well as Greater Victoria residents with plenty to sell and trade.

General admission is $2 for adults and kids under 12 are free. For more information, visit westshoreswapshop.ca.

READ MORE: Annual Western Speedway tradition brings the goods on Sunday mornings

 

