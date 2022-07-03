The Juan de Fuca pool will host Juan De Fuca Royals Swim Club’s swimathon fundraising event. (West Shore Parks and Recreation)

Swimathon raising money for JDF swim club

Club president says they’re looking to expand and club gives another avenue with lessons fully booked

Juan De Fuca Royals Swim Club is hosting its swimathon fundraising event on July 6 to raise money for club programming and drum up interest in the club as it looks to expand.

All the participating swimmers make a pledge to swim five kilometres total or for two hours, whichever comes first.

“It’s not always fun for them but it’s fun for us,” said club president Paul Mazzulli.

The club usually raises around $1,000 and is one of several events held during the year. The money raised goes back into the club’s programming and is as much about building team spirit during a busy summer season as it is keeping the lights on.

Mazzulli says this is the first year the club is making a push to expand after the number of swimmers took a hit due to Covid. Currently, there are around 45 swimmers, as opposed to between 60 and 70 at a time before Covid.

With swimming lessons in the West Shore already fully booked and with many families missing out, Mazzulli said the swimming club provides another avenue for parents whose kids can already swim on their own. Kids can join from age 5, as long as they can swim 25 metres or one length of the pool.

The event is being held on July 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Juan de Fuca Swimming Pool in Colwood.

