Take a Hike for Hospice Sunday in Victoria

The 7th annual Hike for Hospice hits Fisherman’s Wharf Park on Sunday.

Gather a team of friends and family, challenge your co-workers or join as an individual to help support end-of-life care in the community. The May 6 event includes a variety of entertainment, including face painting, snacks and live music.

Victoria Hospice is a registered charity that provides end-of-life care focused on palliative treatment in patients’ homes, within the 17-bed in-patient unit, and as specific medical consultation to patients in other health care facilities. More than 300 trained volunteers provide companionship and support. Victoria Hospice offers bereavement support to families for up to one year following a death.

Roughly 50 percent of Victoria Hospice’s annual operating costs are funded through community donations. Funds are raised from a variety of sources, including private donations, foundation grants, corporate sponsorships, and fundraising events.

Among the fundraisers is the annual Hike for Hospice May 6 at Fisherman’s Wharf Park. Check-in and entertainment starts at 9am and the walk begins at 10am. A scenic 3.5km loop will take us from inner harbour to ocean and back again as we raise critical funds and awareness for Victoria Hospice. The route is accessible for all ages and abilities. Participants are also invited to honour the memory of a loved one at this meaningful community event.

Register at vh.convio.net/hike2018.