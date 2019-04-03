Saanich’s Mitchell Hughes, running in Kingston, Ont., where he’s studying in university, is training and campaigning to raise $5,000, or more, for the Greater Victoria KidSport chapter in conjunction with his first marathon, the Vancouver Marathon on May 5. (Photo Mack Blydt-Hansen)

Take the money and run (a marathon) for charity

Saanich athlete will run Vancouver Marathon to benefit KidSport Victoria

A Saanich runner wants his first marathon to stand for something more than a sense of self achievement.

Mitch Hughes, 20, is registered for the 2019 BMO Vancouver Marathon on May 5 with a goal of raising as much money as he can for the KidSport Victoria charity that helps pay for youth sports registration fees. But raising the money is only part of it. Hughes plans to run the 42.2-kilometre course around Vancouver with the money, as much as $5,000 worth of it, in a backpack.

Hughes started a Go Fund Me campaign in late March not knowing what financial goal to set and by Monday afternoon it had hit $2,600 of the $5,000 he entered as a goal.

“The last three summers I’ve worked at Saanich Commonwealth Place as a youth leader running day programming in summers,” Hughes said. “It was there that I realized the impact sports and an active lifestyle have on youth.”

READ MORE: KidSport Victoria teaming up with Olympians for pizza pigout

As a youth, Hughes tried everything from swimming, to skiing, baseball, running and more. On Jan. 1, 2016, Hughes – who grew up near Lochside elementary and attended that school, Royal Oak middle and Claremont – and his mother made a resolution to run 5 km every day, and they did.

They ran at least 1,800 kilometres, if not more, and that year he ran the TC10K with a respectable time of 36 minutes and 25 seconds.

Now in his third-year in life sciences at Queen’s University, Hughes has returned to regular running and upped his kilometres from a daily run of 10km to many more on the weekend, and is feeling confident in the marathon.

Along the way he became familiar with KidSport, which will benefit greatly from his fundraising. In just a few days the Facebook post of his GoFundMe page had 75 shares.

“The idea was for me to carry the money (bills only) that I raise as a symbol of the financial burden. It’s about the symbol, it’s not about the weight, which will only be a few pounds. Even if it was $100,000, it still wouldn’t weight that much.”

In 2018, KidSport Victoria provided $274,675 in funding to register 1,015 children in Greater Victoria youth sports.

“It’ll be my first marathon and it will mean even more being for such a good cause,” Hughes said.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Couple leaves picnic as uninvited bear moves in

Just Posted

Victoria councillors endorse idea of paid leave for people experiencing domestic violence

A motion coming this week supports changes to the B.C. Employment Standards Act

MISSING: Victoria police look to locate 18 year old

Teen was last seen in January, has been in contact in March

Victoria man suffered brain injuries, ongoing anxiety after assault near Strathcona Hotel

Court hears victim impact statements during sentencing hearing

Family of Langford’s Kimberly Proctor want to see more motion on Safe Care Act

Family calling on community to write to local MLAs

New, specialized 24-hour emergency vet hospital coming to Saanich

The VCA Canada’s Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital to get $12M upgrade

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Most Read