Tell Me A Story returns to Oak Bay

Storytelling the Monterey Centre is a multigenerational experience that kicks off Family Literacy Week on Saturday (Jan. 25) from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Monterey Recreation Centre. (Oak Bay Parks and Recreation Photo)

Sometimes it’s mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, or even an elder sibling telling a story to a younger one.

But, as we are reminded by Karen Manders, the acting Arts and Culture Programmer with Oak Bay, it doesn’t have to be a family member reading a story to junior.

Oak Bay has partnered with the Greater Victoria Public Library to host a new, multigenerational reading program called Tell me a Story. It aims to encourage community among all age groups using books and storytelling as a universal focal point.

This free program kicks off Family Literacy Week on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Monterey Recreation Centre.

It’s the second time the program has run in Oak Bay.

“We had a fantastic turnout and enthusiastic participation last year, so we’re excited to be running this program again,” says Manders. “Tell Me a Story is a simple program that not only encourages literacy, but also aims to encourage more multigenerational interaction in our community.”

Activities include large and small group storytelling and other interactive storytelling activities.

Both programs are free of charge and all stories are provided.

Benefits of multi or intergenerational activities are well documented for seniors and youth. They include helping to alleviate fears, gaining a greater appreciation of all age groups, reducing isolation, promoting active lifestyles and learning new skills.

“We especially encourage those who do not have younger or older people in their lives to join us for this program,” Manders said, “it’s free and who knows what connections or friendships can be made through trying something new.”

There will also be a Tell Me a Story session on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 10-11 a.m. with children from Preschool Playhouse. Adult readers are invited to sign up for this session.

Registration is open for the Saturday (Jan. 25) session.

