Terry Fox run carries on legacy of commitment to cancer research

Colin Hopcraft of Saanich gets his locks shorn by volunteer haircutter Karen Bond during the 2017 Terry Fox Run festivities at Mile 0 in Victoria. Hopcraft, a runner, sacrificed his long braided ponytail to be used for wigs for cancer patients who lose their hair while undergoing treatment. (Don Descoteau/Black Press)

Every year, millions of people around the world join together and run in the name and memory of a Canadian hero: Terry Fox. Just as he ran for a cancer cure almost 40 years ago, his legacy will be carried on by others this Sunday (Sept.16), when people gather at the foot of his statue at Mile-0 to run Victoria’s 38th Annual Terry Fox Run.

Running simultaneously at the event site, the Terry Fox Great Canadian Hair Do has firefighters from Victoria, Saanich, Esquimalt and Oak Bay “losing their locks” both to raise additional funds and to provide hair for wigs for cancer patients who lose their hair while undergoing treatment.

Through runs and other events like the ones planned for Sunday, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $750 million for the fight against cancer. For every dollar raised, 84 cents goes to cancer research in Terry’s name.

The route for the 5 km Terry Fox run is along the scenic coastline of Dallas Road from Mile-0 to St.Charles St. and back and typically draws a mixture of runners, walkers, bikes, wheelchairs and rollerblades. Dogs on leash are also welcome to join.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. in Beacon Hill Park at the junction of Dallas Rd. and Douglas St. The opening ceremonies start at 9:45 a.m. with the run set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The Great Canadian Hair Do runs from 10:10 a.m. until noon.

Participants are encouraged to wear their best red and white Canadian outfit in honour of Terry Fox.

To donate or to find out more information about projects and research, visit terryfox.org.