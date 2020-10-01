Thank and nominate your favourite Goldstream Gazette carrier this week. International Newspaper Carrier Day is held each year in conjunction with National Newspaper Week (NNW), an annual week dedicated to celebrating the impact of newspapers to communities large and small. (Black Press Media photo)

Thank your favourite Victoria News carrier to help celebrate national newspaper week

Nominate your favourite newspaper carrier by emailing circulation@vicnews.com

Rain or shine, their commitment to the job ensures you stay informed.

Thank and nominate your favourite Victoria News carrier this week. International Newspaper Carrier Day is held each year in conjunction with National Newspaper Week (NNW), an annual week dedicated to celebrating the impact of newspapers to communities large and small.

The Victoria News has just shy of 200 local adults, and seniors that are dedicated to ensure you stay informed, and we couldn’t do it without them. We invite you to nominate your favourite newspaper carrier by emailing circulation@vicnews.com (please include Carrier Appreciation in the subject line).

