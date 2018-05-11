DeVine’s Ancient Grains whisky uses five grains, barley, emmer, einkorn, kamut and spelt—the ancestors of all modern grains. The product launches Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., at deVine Wines and Spirits distillery and tasting room, 618B Old West Saanich Rd. (deVine Distillery photo)

That’s the spirit!

deVine Wines and Spirits named best B.C. distillery on the year in New York event

CENTRAL SAANICH — It was a devine win for Brentwood Bay’s deVine Wines & Spirits at a recent competition in New York. The local distiller was named British Columbia Distillery of the Year at the New York International Spirits Competition.

Held April 15 in Manhattan, deVine’s spirits were judged alongside some 600 others from around the world in a blind tasting. Among the individual international awards, deVine ranked number one in B.C.

In a media release, deVine stated “the recognition deVine received at the competition carries particular weight because the New York event is unusual in that all competition judges are real New York trade buyers. Tasting panels include industry professionals such as retail store buyers, sommeliers, hoteliers, and importers.”

“Our team at deVine was thrilled to be recognized by industry critics, judges and buyers in a teeming, competitive market like New York City,” said Distiller Ken Winchester.

deVine received praise for its Genever Gin, which earned a silver medal.

deVine Wines & Spirits can be found on Old West Saanich Road in Brentwood Bay — the tasting room is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. They’re also on the road at the Moss Street Market, James Bay Market, Peninsula Country Market (Saturdays) and Saanich Farmers Market (Sundays).

