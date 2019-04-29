The award for the bumpiest road goes to…

Central Saanich road deemed worst in Greater Victoria

A Greater Victoria citizen’s advocacy group recently accepted nominations from its members for the ‘Bumpiest-road-in-Greater-Victoria’. In response to conversations amongst taxpayers about bumpy roads the organization thought the contest would be a good way to draw attention to some of the roads that need repairing. The Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria encourage drivers to report potholes to their municipality as soon as possible, as well as any damage it may have caused to their vehicle, recommending taking a photo and keeping repair receipts.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria drivers can vote on the bumpiest road in the area

The road judged to be the winner runs from Benvenuto Avenue to Wallace Drive in Central Saanich. The original road remains, failing, but has seen a two-foot paved addition to widen the narrow, which is also no longer fully intact. The well-travelled road leads to Butchart Gardens, a national historic site which sees nearly one million visitors each year.

READ MORE: More checks on contractors part of BC’s new pavement marking program

The Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria notes that improvements for the road are not listed in the 2019 financial plan or documented priorities for the District of Central Saanich, while also pointing out that Butchart Gardens was the highest corporate taxpayer in 2018, paying nearly half-a-million-dollars in property taxes to the District.

READ MORE: Pedestrian hit by car Sunday in North Saanich dies of his injuries

A second runner-up was chosen by the Grumpy Taxpayer$ due to the high volume of entries. Second-place went to a member who drives Greater Victoria roads professionally. She listed seven of the worst roads, unable to choose just one, all in Victoria proper.

“Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria is a non-profit, unaffiliated, non-partisan, citizen’s advocacy group dedicated to lower taxes, less waste, and more accountable municipal government.”


