The Fernwood Halloween Bonfire is back

Families looking for some spooky fun on Halloween have a toasty option to check out.
The annual Fernwood Halloween Bonfire is on for Oct 31 from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Stevenson Park.
The evening kicks off with a spiral dance, led by a local witch, followed by the lighting of the bonfire at sunset. Participants are invited to bring costumes, chairs, instruments, and candy to bolster the celebration.
In addition to outdoor fun, there will also be indoor activities for kids and families at the gym in the Fernwood Community Centre, which will include a bouncy castle, hot apple cider, and even a rare musical instrument called a Theremin for everyone to play with. There is a costume contest planned for 7 p.m.
For more information, you can head to the event’s Facebook page, or to fernwoodnrg.ca.
