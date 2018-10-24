On October 31 families are welcome to gather at Stevenson Park for the Fernwood Halloween Bonfire (File contributed/Fernwood NRG)

The Fernwood Halloween Bonfire is back

The local event will feature dancing, music, treats and more

Families looking for some spooky fun on Halloween have a toasty option to check out.

The annual Fernwood Halloween Bonfire is on for Oct 31 from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Stevenson Park.

The evening kicks off with a spiral dance, led by a local witch, followed by the lighting of the bonfire at sunset. Participants are invited to bring costumes, chairs, instruments, and candy to bolster the celebration.

ALSO READ: Discover Victoria’s haunted past with Halloween-themed walking tours

In addition to outdoor fun, there will also be indoor activities for kids and families at the gym in the Fernwood Community Centre, which will include a bouncy castle, hot apple cider, and even a rare musical instrument called a Theremin for everyone to play with. There is a costume contest planned for 7 p.m.

For more information, you can head to the event’s Facebook page, or to fernwoodnrg.ca.

